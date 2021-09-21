Bring all of your outdoor toys, cars, & more for the 12-car shop + 4 car garage! This large west-end home has 5864 total sq ft, vaulted ceilings, all solid wood doors & trim, Pella windows w/ built-in blinds & new carpet! The main floor is a perfect space for large gatherings w/ the spacious living area w/ gas fireplace, outdoor access, dining area, kitchen has plenty of storage, including 2 pantries, solid surface & new ss appliances; large laundry/mudroom w/garage access + a den/office area; master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, sitting area, private master bath w/ a stacked washer/dryer, soaking tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet; & 2 additional beds w/ walk-in closets! Lower level has a huge family area + craft/gym room, 2 beds, bath, storage rooms, & workshop room w/ garage access! The best part yet, the large shop 39x58, insulated, shelving, & an elevator up to the large loft area!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,000
