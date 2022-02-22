This is your Montana home! Soaring ceilings, rustic accents, and views give this home top-notch appeal. The living room is the star of the home with its floor to ceiling fireplace, abundant windows, and deck access. The well-appointed kitchen features granite counters, an island w/prep sink, 6-burner gas range w/hood, double ovens, Kitchen-Aid fridge, and huge pantry. The main-floor master suite is outfitted with deck/hot tub access, a BIG walk-in closet and spacious bath w/jetted tub, tiled shower, dual sinks, and linen closet. The upper level bedroom is great for guests, kids, or an office. The walk-out lower level has a family room, 3 bedrooms, bonus room, bath, and bonus nook. The lowest level is great for games, movies, or hobbies. SO MUCH storage throughout. The 3 car garage is finished and heated. Located with easy access to the west end, downtown, heights, and airport!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $765,000
