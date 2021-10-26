Meticulous rancher in desired Rimrock West Estates makes an exceptional first impression with curb appeal and welcoming entry. Main floor begins with vaulted formal living area highlighted with hand-scraped 5” acacia hardwood, gas fireplace and formal dining. Large kitchen hosts newer stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, casual dining leading to covered patio for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious master suite with spa bath. Two bedrooms (office), bath, powder room and laundry complete main floor. Lower level offers a large living with theater, entertainment/exercise areas, two large bedrooms, bath and incredible bonus room with partial kitchen and abundant storage! This flawlessly appointed home and grounds have been updated with high quality choices throughout, please ask for list of details and link to video tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $784,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suit claims the city has long known the intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was dangerous and didn’t meet state roadway safety standards.
-
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
Billings Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Today can only be described as bittersweet.
Billings Police detectives continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting at Lake Elmo State Park that involved two teenage boys.
-
- 6 min to read
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.
In honor of their 70th year the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation Board came to Billings for their regular board meeting at the Northern Hotel.