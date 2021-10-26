5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $784,900

Meticulous rancher in desired Rimrock West Estates makes an exceptional first impression with curb appeal and welcoming entry. Main floor begins with vaulted formal living area highlighted with hand-scraped 5” acacia hardwood, gas fireplace and formal dining. Large kitchen hosts newer stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, casual dining leading to covered patio for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious master suite with spa bath. Two bedrooms (office), bath, powder room and laundry complete main floor. Lower level offers a large living with theater, entertainment/exercise areas, two large bedrooms, bath and incredible bonus room with partial kitchen and abundant storage! This flawlessly appointed home and grounds have been updated with high quality choices throughout, please ask for list of details and link to video tour.