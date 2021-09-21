Meticulous rancher in desired Rimrock West Estates makes an exceptional first impression with curb appeal and welcoming entry. Main floor begins with vaulted formal living area highlighted with hand-scraped 5” acacia hardwood, gas fireplace and formal dining. Large kitchen hosts newer stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, casual dining leading to covered patio for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious master suite with spa bath. Two bedrooms (office), bath, powder room and laundry complete main floor. Lower level offers a large living with theater, entertainment/exercise areas, two large bedrooms, bath and incredible bonus room with partial kitchen and abundant storage! This flawlessly appointed home and grounds have been updated with high quality choices throughout, please ask for list of details and link to video tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $784,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.