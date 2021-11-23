One of a kind. Set back from Rimrock on 27, 392 sq ft lot. Two lots with separate tax codes. Open Living with yesterday charm. Double Detached Garage + 28 x 40 Insulated Shop with 12' Door. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, farmhouse sink with great island and window seat w/storage. Large master bedroom with fireplace and sauna. Basement has been recently finished with new bath, flooring and paint, New furnace and air conditioner. Man Cave over double garage. Home has 2 furnaces + electric baseboard heat.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a West End home Wednesday.
Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD pro…
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported among Yellowstone County residents.
- Updated
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
-
- 6 min to read
Free elk hunts offered through a random drawing are helping the Paradise Valley Ranch reduce its elk population while also building relations with the community.
Billings’ long and meandering ice hockey tale will add another chapter next year.
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
A Hi-Line electric cooperative has been ordered by a Valley County district judge to pay more than $2 million to the victim of a years-old sex…
The Montana Department of Justice issued an Amber Alert for a child missing from Hardin on Thursday night.
Jennifer Lackman collected used clothing for five years to open Underground Fashion Exchange, but she's spent a lifetime in a family that resells things for a living.