5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,000

One of a kind. Set back from Rimrock on 27, 392 sq ft lot. Two lots with separate tax codes. Open Living with yesterday charm. Double Detached Garage + 28 x 40 Insulated Shop with 12' Door. Newer kitchen with granite countertops, farmhouse sink with great island and window seat w/storage. Large master bedroom with fireplace and sauna. Basement has been recently finished with new bath, flooring and paint, New furnace and air conditioner. Man Cave over double garage. Home has 2 furnaces + electric baseboard heat.