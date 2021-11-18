5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,900

Looking for a home that Will make you feel like your on vacation when you get home. This home will do it because it is built to let the views of the trees and mountains come in, you'll stay warm with the passive solar design, have all your toys ready to go in the large attached shop, keep some animals on the 5 + or - acres. This home also has a state of the art rain water collection system with 15000 gallons of storage. Be apart of this wonderfully designed home by selecting colors and finishes.