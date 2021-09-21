5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $799,990

Welcome home to exquisite living in the exclusive Augusta Ranch! Nestled in this quiet neighborhood and providing easy access to Yellowstone Country Club, local trails, and even rock climbing. The master suite offers a jetted tub, his and hers large walk-in closets with direct access to the large patio. The unique living space boasts a curved wall living room and stairwell; granite tops, hardwoods, travertine, double ovens, gas range and fireplace with sitting and eating area in the kitchen. You will enjoy this spacious home and its Sonos sound system, and home theater room. It even has opportunity for some sweat equity left in the basement. Special Financing Available. Ask agent for details.