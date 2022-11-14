5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $825,000

Horses & goats & chickens, oh my! And room for so much more on 12.6 irrigated acres! The entire exterior & most of the interior has been updated over the past couple years. New TRIPLE pane windows w/ integrated blinds, LP SmartSide Diamond Kote & steel siding, 50-year shingle roof, & gutters. The steel siding was also added to the impressive two-story gas fireplace & the upstairs bathroom. Flooring throughout the home (LVP, carpet, & bamboo) was installed in 2021. A concrete patio with 220 was added outside the master bedroom in 2021, as well as the concrete outside the new sliding dining room door, which leads to the amazing grain silo entertaining area. There are 2 50-gal water heaters so you have plenty of hot water & an extra large septic tank & field. A 1000 gal propane tank is buried in the back. 12 shares of irrigation water has been purchased from Billings Bench Water Water Assoc