Welcome home to this luxurious residence that encompasses the best quality of life in amenities and craftsmanship. With 12' entryway that leads right into a custom wood and beamed vaulted ceiling; this warm design makes you feel as if you don't want to leave. Cozy up next to a stacked stone gas fireplace on the upcoming chilly days and enjoy the immense, and plentiful natural light all throughout the home. The new flooring throughout gives this open concept home a continuous feel and makes the chefs kitchen a perfect place to host. The master bedroom on the main level has his and her closets with radiant floor heating that provides comfort any time of day. With all the main living amenities on the main floor of this rancher, you only have to navigate downstairs for the fun of another living area with a wet bar and plenty of rooms and storage for anything you may desire.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $825,000
