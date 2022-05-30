 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $850,000

Stunning new construction at The Nines. 5 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms with 3 car garage. Beautifully appointed, open concept build from Helgeson Homes. Future community pool and clubhouse. Main floor owner’s suite, soaring 10-foot main floor ceilings, in floor gas hot water heat and additional bedroom or office, powder room. Kitchen has quartz, walk-in pantry and large island. Dining room adjacent to kitchen and gas fireplace in living room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and additional family room. Landscaped. Finishes can still be picked. Call agent for more details.

