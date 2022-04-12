5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $950,000

This incredible open concept custom home with gracious dimensions, grand windows and high end finishes is located in the desirable Ironwood Subdivision. Step inside and revel in the lavish living room complete with coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace and beautiful wood floors. The elegant white kitchen features quartz counter tops, a large panty and high end appliances. With a spacious dining area leading to the backyard, this is an entertainer's dream. Just down the hall is the master bedroom with tray ceilings and an exquisite en suite. An office with custom built-ins, another bedroom and bathroom complete the main level. The entertaining will continue in the lower level where you will find a wet bar, a media room, three more bedrooms and two full baths. Step outside to the covered patio and enjoy evening sunsets gathered around the fire pit This is a home for making memories.