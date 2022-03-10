 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $950,000

Located in the coveted Ironwood Subdivision, this home oozes curb appeal and has countless custom, high-end finishes. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a formal dining area, a welcoming living room and a kitchen boasting a large island. The elegant main level master bedroom en-suite will not disappoint. Another classic bedroom, refined bathroom and utility room complete the main level. Downstairs, in the finished basement, are three pleasantly sized plush bedrooms, a stylish bathroom and a sophisticated bonus room. The upper level bonus space would make the perfect playroom or office space. Savor countless evenings on the patio while making lasting memories around the fire pit.

