Located in the coveted Ironwood Subdivision, this home oozes curb appeal and has countless custom, high-end finishes. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining with a formal dining area, a welcoming living room and a kitchen boasting a large island. The elegant main level master bedroom en-suite will not disappoint. Another classic bedroom, refined bathroom and utility room complete the main level. Downstairs, in the finished basement, are three pleasantly sized plush bedrooms, a stylish bathroom and a sophisticated bonus room. The upper level bonus space would make the perfect playroom or office space. Savor countless evenings on the patio while making lasting memories around the fire pit.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A lawsuit brought by three women and a cleaning company against First Interstate Bank for what they argued were illegal penalty fees has been …
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
The mountain lion was just a kitten in 2018 when state biologists found it and a sibling in a den in the Pine Ridge area near Chadron, Neb., and attached yellow ear tags.
James Sasser Jr. had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
A Billings man who once ran for state Senate will serve five years in prison for trying to coax a 15-year-old into sex.
Officials in Billings worry the tight housing market will short-circuit the region's ability to attract and retain workers, and will keep firs…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
St. Vincent Healthcare physician Dr. Olga Lutsyk was born in Ukraine and began her trip to the war-torn region Monday for a medical mission to…
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…