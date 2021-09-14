5 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $189,999

BACK ON MARKET not due to any fault of the property. Large "Old Style" home with lots of charm features breakfast nook in kitchen area, large dining room, cozy living room with lovely fireplace & bathroom on main floor. Bedroom on main floor could be used as office. Wide curving stairway opens upstairs to a "circular" landing which houses a "TV area", the doorways to upstairs bedrooms, & very large bathroom. Dbl car detached garage is oversized. The yard has mature trees and hedge which surrounds property creating a private feel to the outside. Property in process of hail damage repairs. New roof on house and garage completed. Remainder of work to be done as weather permits.