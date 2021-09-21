5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $1,285,000

Imagine sunsets on your deck overlooking the Yellowstone River or fishing, rafting, and tubing to build your fun memories around. There is only so much river property available but to add a beautiful custom built home off the banks with 5 bed, 3 bath, 20+/- fenced and cross fenced acres, 48X40 horse barn with 14" overhead door, 4 stalls and auto waterers, and only a short distance to Billings, Bozeman, and Red Lodge. Plenty of room to park your RV in the covered area or can be used for hay storage. Feel free to park your RV in the barn if you prefer there is plenty of room. These opportunities are few and far between so now is your chance to make this home yours and bring your horses they are always welcome.