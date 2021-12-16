5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $359,900

Fantastic location with Beartooth Mountain views out the kitchen window. 5 Bed, 2 Bath, ranch style home. Fresh interior paint, new carpeting thru out. Main level has 3 bedrooms,full bath, laundry w outside entrance. Relax in the living room with gas fireplace on rock backdrop w bay window. Dining room with patio sliders to a large covered deck that leads to a fenced yard for all to engage in outdoor games and entertainment ..the pets, kids and adults alike. Kitchen w hickory cabinets and solid surface counters. Wonderful full height pine trees. Newly stained front deck. Exterior has been touched up painted including all the soffits and trim. Home is vacant and ready for move in. Wonderful location for walking. Basement family room with gas fireplace and t/g wainscoting, spacious non egress bedrooms, full bath and large storage room. Ugsp,shed,well,double attached garage w2 man doors.