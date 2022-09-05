5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $409,000

Stately 2 story home with Victorian accents, classic front porch, ornate original woodwork with leaded glass inlay, and breathtaking staircase to upper level. If only this home could talk? There has been several remodels and additions over the years to make this home even more comfortable and inviting with main floor primary bedroom, large primary bathroom with tile shower, & patio door deck access. This oversized living room has Mahoganey built in shelves, gas fireplace, large accent windows through for lots of light, formal dining area, generous size den with access to the deck, 2 main floor laundry, and 4 bedrooms on the upper and could be 5 if desired. Talk about character without ever saying a word is what you will find in this home not to mention the excellent location. Recent upgrade is new hot water boiler & hot water on demand system for constant and economical heat when needed.