 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $450,000

Ranch style home situated right on Keyser Creek, located 10 minutes from the very sought after area of Columbus, Montana. This home comes with just over 5 acres, two fenced pastures, a lean-to with 3 separate storage areas and an oversized 2 car garage for all your toys and projects. Upstairs boasts an open feel with plenty of natural light. Downstairs is the ultimate area for entertaining guests. There is a functioning wet bar right next to the door leading out to the patio. Take a walk through of the home using the virtual tour link or call to set up an appointment to see in person!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News