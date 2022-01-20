5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $450,000

Ranch style home situated right on Keyser Creek, located 10 minutes from the very sought after area of Columbus, Montana. This home comes with just over 5 acres, two fenced pastures, a lean-to with 3 separate storage areas and an oversized 2 car garage for all your toys and projects. Upstairs boasts an open feel with plenty of natural light. Downstairs is the ultimate area for entertaining guests. There is a functioning wet bar right next to the door leading out to the patio. Take a walk through of the home using the virtual tour link or call to set up an appointment to see in person!