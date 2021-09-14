 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $535,000

Own a piece of "Big Sky Paradise" with this spacious home on 20 acres. Sweeping views from the cozy living room, formal dining and huge composite deck. Throw the super bowl party of the year in the huge family room with custom wet bar, and plenty of room for a pool table and all your buddies. This 5400 sqft home built in 2008 is spacious yet warm and cozy with 5 big bedrooms, 3.5 wonderful bathrooms and even a sauna room.

