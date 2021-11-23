5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

Nestled in the hills between Columbus & Park City, 349 Pine Crest sits on 21.97 acres with unobstructed views of the valley below & the Beartooth Mountains and Red Lodge Ski Runs. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home includes an attached 3 car garage & new 30x40 shop w/ 12' pull thru doors. The kitchen has Cherry cabinets & deck access overlooking the pine trees. The vaulted master bedroom w/ private balcony, loft, walk-in closet w/ W/D hookups, & beautiful en-suite. The living room has incredible views, pellet stove, & a deck. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, laundry, loft, reading nook & two balconies! Too much to list, ask listing agent for property flyer! Radiant hot water heat & 4,000 gal. cistern w/ water delivery avail. but there are wells in the area! Seller is looking at ALL offers! There is great potential for equity building in the unfinished basement! Call for a showing!