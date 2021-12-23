5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

Nestled in the hills between Columbus & Park City, 349 Pine Crest sits on 21.97 acres with unobstructed views of the valley below & the Beartooth Mountains, Pryor Mountains, and Red Lodge Ski Runs. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home includes an attached 3 car garage & new 30x40 shop w/ 12' pull thru doors. The kitchen has Cherry cabinets & deck access overlooking the pine trees. The vaulted master bedroom w/ private balcony, loft, walk-in closet w/ W/D hookups, & beautiful en-suite. The living room has grand vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows offering a ton of natural light and views. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, laundry, loft, reading nook & two balconies! Radiant hot water heat & 4,000 gal. cistern w/ water delivery available, there are wells in the area. There is great potential for equity building in the unfinished basement! Peaceful Montana retreat with room for everyone.