 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

Nothing spared on this contractors 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on .882 Acres in Columbus, MT. Impeccably kept and built for entertaining. Enter from a covered front porch into open concept great room w/gas fireplace, dining and kitchen. Cabinets w/ full extension drawers and soft close doors,oak hardwood flooring,quartz counter tops w/butcher block island, SS appliances. Main floor master bedroom, walkin closet, attached bath with tiled, multi shower head plus steam shower. 2nd bedroom and full bath. Off the kitchen is a covered outdoor living space with gas fireplace and slider doors to very private, fenced back yard. Laundry room off the heated garage. Over the 36x28 heated garage is a 740 sf studio/murphy bed,kitchen w full size appliances and bath. Access from the main home or outside.For the vehicle or shop enthusiast there is a heated 40x40 shop w 3 overhead doors/1/2 bath, 2 bay sink.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News