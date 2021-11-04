Nothing spared on this contractors 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home on .882 Acres in Columbus, MT. Impeccably kept and built for entertaining. Enter from a covered front porch into open concept great room w/gas fireplace, dining and kitchen. Cabinets w/ full extension drawers and soft close doors,oak hardwood flooring,quartz counter tops w/butcher block island, SS appliances. Main floor master bedroom, walkin closet, attached bath with tiled, multi shower head plus steam shower. 2nd bedroom and full bath. Off the kitchen is a covered outdoor living space with gas fireplace and slider doors to very private, fenced back yard. Laundry room off the heated garage. Over the 36x28 heated garage is a 740 sf studio/murphy bed,kitchen w full size appliances and bath. Access from the main home or outside.For the vehicle or shop enthusiast there is a heated 40x40 shop w 3 overhead doors/1/2 bath, 2 bay sink.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000
