As soon as you enter this expansive log home you will feel the warmth of the wood's natural beauty radiating a welcoming feeling. Nestled in the hills between Columbus & Park City, 349 Pine Crest sits on 21+ acres with unobstructed views of the valley below & the Beartooth Mountain Range. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was custom built to impress & includes an attached 3 car garage & new 30x40 shop. The kitchen has Cherry cabinets & deck access overlooking the pine trees. The vaulted master bedroom w/ private balcony, loft, walk-in closet w/ W/D hookups, & beautiful en-suite. The living room has incredible views, pellet stove, & a huge deck that wraps around to the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, laundry, loft, reading nook & two balconies! Too much to list, ask listing agent for property flyer! Radiant hot water heat & 4,000 gal. cistern w/ water delivery avail.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $875,000
