5 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $179,000

180 C Street will provide you with instant relaxation, a very comfortable base camp, and enable you to explore all the recreational opportunities the Big Horn Valley has to offer. Whether it is boating and fishing activities on the 70 mile long Big Horn National Reservoir or fly fishing on the world renowned Big Horn River that is loaded with rainbow and brown trout. It also attracts a variety of wildlife viewing along its shores and provides you with the opportunity to enjoy fantastic "Cast and Blast" pheasant and waterfowl hunting in the fall. You can also explore all the historical sites and events in the area, such as the Little Big Horn National Battlefield, Crow Fair, Big Horn Days and Reenactment, and the Big Horn County Museum, just to name a few. Most Personal property included in RE sale, will transfer to buyer at closing.