5 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $179,900

Updated and well maintained home and 2 room 2 bath cabin at the base of the Big Horn River! Comes fully furnished less the sellers private possessions. The home is a 3 br 2 bath mobile with a 10x16 enclosed porch for storage or those cool summer evenings. The cabin is detached and could be used as a guest house. So much to offer with this gem! call the agent for a showing 406-839-5424 24 hr notice to show.