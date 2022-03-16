 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $320,000

An incredible property with a great history and an exciting future. In the 1870's this was an officer's quarters at Fort Custer. In the mid 1900's after being moved it was a ranch house along the Big Horn River and in the late 1900's it was moved again into Fort Smith, highly remodeled, and has served as a home and a bed-and-breakfast until recent years. A premier property in Fort Smith close to start of the world class fishing and also the Big Horn Canyon National Recreation area. With 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, newly remodeled kitchen, beautiful yard, covered deck, and so much more. This property is complete, unique, and can be an exciting part of your future as a home or an investment.

