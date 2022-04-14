 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $299,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $299,000

Country feel within a mile of downtown, this sprawling rancher offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached garage, large kitchen and a partially fenced yard. City water and sewer, natural gas, and over 3 acres to expand. A spacious property, convenient location, paved street, and room for the toys.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News