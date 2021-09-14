 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $340,000

Awesome home on the edge of town! Featuring over 3225sq.ft with 5 Bedrms, 2 1/2 baths, Famiily room, 2 Stone Fireplaces, 2 car attached garage, Covered Carport & Rustic Barn. Sits on 5.22 acres. This could be your private piece of Montana! Lots of trees and shrubs for privacy. All City Services. Call Today for your Private Show of this Amazing Home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News