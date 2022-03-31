Awesome home on the edge of town! Featuring over 3225sq.ft with 5 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, family room, 2 Stone Fireplaces, 2 car attached garage, Covered Carport & Rustic Cabin. Sits on 5.22 acres. This could be your private piece of Montana! Lots of trees and shrubs for privacy. All City Services. Call Today for your Private Show of this Amazing Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.
Editor's note: This story updated the picture for Bubba Bergen. The previous photo was of Liam Romei.
In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, Superintendent Greg Upham said the district currently cannot allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.
Jamal Bets His Medicine, age 2, is believed to be the youngest ever to be diagnosed with Churg-Strauss Syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune disease.
A Billings man is facing multiple federal indictments after Montana law enforcement allegedly found him traveling through the state with thous…
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.