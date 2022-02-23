 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $145,000

5 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $145,000

5 Bedroom/2ba family home. This house is located 1 block from Central Ave. 1 bedroom on the main floor/bath. 4 bed and full bath in upper story. New carpet, fresh paint, new bathrooms, updated plumbing, main floor laundry. Extra rooms in the basement. Large yard in the front for kids and pets.

