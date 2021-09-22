5 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $191,900

Very beautiful 5 bed/2bath family home. This property is highly maintained. Main floor has enclosed porch, wood stove, 2 beds/1 bath. Basement has bedroom, storage, and 1 bath. Upper story has 2 bed rooms. New windows though out house. Partially fenced back yard, detached garage, car port, extra shop space with wood stove and lots of storage. Many things on this property have been replaced and updated.