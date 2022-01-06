5 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $499,000

Come and see this 5 bed 3 bath home on irrigated 4.35 acres and you wont want to leave. Plenty of water for your horses or animals with irrigation rights from the ditch and a well for the home and yard with underground sprinklers. Horse corrals, two storage sheds, RV parking next to the 2 car garage, and lots of room to build a shop or barn. The possibilities to make this your own are endless. This property provides comfortable country living with only being 30 minutes from Billings. Unobstructed views of the hills out the kitchen sliding door and the patio will be great for unwinding after a long day or be a great entertaining area. The living room is cozy with gas fireplace and there is a family room with a wet bar in the basement. Home is efficient with hot water heat (new in 2018) using natural gas - no propane tanks to deal with!