5 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $529,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful country 3,460 SF home on the outskirts of Joliet with easy highway access! Gorgeous 360 degree views of the both the Beartooth and Pryor mountain ranges. Featuring 6.04 acres and a spacious open floor plan with five bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a three car garage. Large executive suite with dual walk in closets and large bathroom with separate tub and shower, glass doors open onto unfinished porch. Plumbed in for a hot-tub on the back porch. Boasting central air and wiring in home for sound! Large open air barn with electric! Humble internet satellite attached to the barn, free internet so long as electric is kept on. Home has been painted dark brown with green trim. Currently owners haul water from Joliet water station at $0.02 per gallon. https://montanavirtualtours.wixsite.com/beartoothbluffs