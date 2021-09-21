17 Tawny presents a peaceful setting on 10 acres, featuring two ponds, large manicured grounds, exceptional home w/recent updates & sizable shop conveniently located a short drive from Billings on the way to Red Lodge. Vaulted ceilings & open space living area w/gas fireplace lead to formal dining, gourmet kitchen, casual dining w/patio entrance. Main level continues to private office w/French doors, master suite, second suite, third bedroom, bath & laundry. Recently finished lwr level has theater area, wet bar, bonus/game area, exercise room, two bedrooms, bath w/steam shower & storage area. Three car attached garage plus vaulted shop w/multiple areas for cars, RV storage, office/guest area & large workshop. Neighborhood river access & trails are valued benefits + it is a short scenic drive to skiing, golf, hiking, camping & Beartooth Pass. 15+/- min from Tawny to Zoo Drive exit.
5 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $849,000
