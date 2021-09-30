5 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow home or multi-family home with lots of character and charm. Included is a 1 bed/1 bath upstairs apartment or Mother in Law suite, with separate side entrance on separate meter for electric and gas upstairs. 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on main level with 2 bedrooms in the basement. Basement is non daylight with a walk out. Kitchen walks out onto a private back deck with mature landscaping and fully fenced on a well. Updated windows, new water heater, RV parking in alley and a 2 car detached garage. Home is being sold as is. Structural Engineer report will be available in supplements Monday 9/27, message agent for report. Cash only and being sold As Is.
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
Rob and Pam Stephens died at the scene, Sheriff Linder said in a statement released Monday afternoon. Their son Riley Stephens survived the crash and was receiving medical treatment. The three were the only people onboard.
A Billings man died Thursday after a pickup truck that he was traveling in went off the road near Lavina.
Moorman, who won 10 Class C state championships while at Bridger, was named the Locomotives coach in May.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people who died after an Amtrak train derailed Saturday in north-central Montana.
The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting reported Sunday morning that left a woman injured.
- Updated
BILLINGS — Clint Branger conquered the fearsome Bodacious twice.
In Yellowstone County, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 111 are unvaccinated. Between the two hospitals, 30 patients are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. Of those, all are unvaccinated.