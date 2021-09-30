5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $190,000

5 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow home or multi-family home with lots of character and charm. Included is a 1 bed/1 bath upstairs apartment or Mother in Law suite, with separate side entrance on separate meter for electric and gas upstairs. 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on main level with 2 bedrooms in the basement. Basement is non daylight with a walk out. Kitchen walks out onto a private back deck with mature landscaping and fully fenced on a well. Updated windows, new water heater, RV parking in alley and a 2 car detached garage. Home is being sold as is. Structural Engineer report will be available in supplements Monday 9/27, message agent for report. Cash only and being sold As Is.