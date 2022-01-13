 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $269,000

Such charm in this 5 bedroom home in the heart of Laurel. Plenty of room throughout! The main floor consists of large living room along with 3 bedrooms and 1 remodeled bathroom. The kitchen has recent upgrades including brand new counter tops, new sink, freshly painted cabinets and new flooring and trim. (Subway Tile Backsplash to be installed soon). The basement has 2 bedrooms (1 non-egress) and a bathroom along with a large utility room. One car detached garage and big backyard for entertaining and room. New roof October 2021.

