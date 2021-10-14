 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $359,900

Desired area! Ranch style home with three bedrooms on the main, 2 down (non-egress) and three baths. There is a formal living room/dining room and also a main floor family room/dining area off the kitchen with a fireplace. Adjoining the kitchen is a sun/breakfast room with eating bar. Range and dishwasher were installed 2/2021. Electrical panel inside 2020. Exterior 2019 200 amp w/RV outlet. Gas fireplace upstairs, insert down (sellers have not used downstairs fireplace).Includes two sheds and deck gazebo. Underground sprinklers are manual. Washer/dryer stay. Sun room is additional 168 + - sq ft on main. Garage door will be reinstalled.

