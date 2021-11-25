This 5 bed 3 bath home has so much to offer. Fresh paint throughout the home, with popcorn ceilings removed! You'll love the inviting back yard sitting around the fire pit or gardening in the many raised beds and compost bins. Your grass will always be green with the well and UGSP. The enclosed sunroom will make a great office, playroom or just a bonus room. The double ovens are great with the holidays and the dual zone heating and cooling saves on monthly utilities. There is ample storage in the large oversized heated garage with many extra storage areas. Newer washer and dryer stay along with a new refrigerator in the garage. Just one block away from the beautiful city park with large wood jungle gym. Also close to schools and shopping. Much to love in this large cozy home.
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 6 min to read
Free elk hunts offered through a random drawing are helping the Paradise Valley Ranch reduce its elk population while also building relations with the community.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
A child was killed and three others injured in a wreck near Glendive.
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado was charged Tuesday with felony assault with a weapon for reportedly pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated.
Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD pro…
Billings’ long and meandering ice hockey tale will add another chapter next year.
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
A Billings man appearing before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr on Tuesday admitted to sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 years old.
The owner of the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd admitted he received about $75,000 in COVID-19 relief loans from the Small Business Administra…
- Updated
MISSOULA — Talolo Limu-Jones went off for 231 yards when Eastern Washington beat Montana earlier this season.