Desired area! Ranch style home with three bedrooms on the main, 2 down (non-egress) and three baths. There is a formal living room/dining room and also a main floor family room/dining area off the kitchen with a fireplace. Adjoining the kitchen is a sun/breakfast room with eating bar. Range and dishwasher were installed 2/2021. Electrical panel inside 2020. Exterior 2019 200 amp w/RV outlet. Gas fireplace upstairs, insert down (sellers have not used downstairs fireplace).Includes two sheds and deck gazebo. Underground sprinklers are manual. Washer/dryer stay. The garage has been converted to a workshop. Seller has a bid and will make allowance to put the door back in. Sun room is additional 168 + - sq ft on main.
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $374,900
