5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $375,000

This 5 bed 3 bath home has so much to offer. Fresh paint throughout the home, with popcorn ceilings removed! You'll love the inviting back yard sitting around the fire pit or gardening in the many raised beds and compost bins. Your grass will always be green with the well and UGSP. The enclosed sunroom will make a great office, playroom or just a bonus room. The double ovens are great with the holidays and the dual zone heating and cooling saves on monthly utilities. There is ample storage in the large oversized heated garage with many extra storage areas. Newer washer and dryer stay along with a new refrigerator in the garage. Just one block away from the beautiful city park with large wood jungle gym. Also close to schools and shopping. Much to love in this large cozy home.