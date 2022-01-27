5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $379,500

Great home with open kitchen, dining and living areas with vaulted ceilings. Convenient kitchen with island adjacent to dining room with patio door leading out to deck and fenced back yard. Master features large w-in closet and bath. Final touches are underway in newly finished basement that has great room, and 2 egress windows. There is a rough in for 3rd bathroom to be finished in the basement. Newer refrigerator, dishwasher and water heater. Convenient attached triple garage. Convenient location near to schools, parks.