 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $379,500

5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $379,500

5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $379,500

Great home with open kitchen, dining and living areas with vaulted ceilings. Convenient kitchen with island adjacent to dining room with patio door leading out to deck and fenced back yard. Master features large w-in closet and bath. Final touches are underway in newly finished basement that has great room, and 2 egress windows. There is a rough in for 3rd bathroom to be finished in the basement. Newer refrigerator, dishwasher and water heater. Convenient attached triple garage. Convenient location near to schools, parks.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News