5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $385,000

This charming ranch style home is minutes away from shopping and freeway access, yet sits off the beaten path. Featuring a large, landscaped yard this spacious home is so inviting. Designed with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor and patio access off the living room you can truly enjoy all this home has to offer. There are washer and dryer hook ups on the main floor and in the basement, making this home not only functional but enjoyable as well. A family room, 2 non-egress bedrooms, and a full bath in the basement complete this amazing property. The well for the yard will keep the water bills down, increasing the appeal. Your search is over. Welcome home.