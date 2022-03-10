 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $585,000

5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $585,000

This 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home sits on almost a half acre in beautiful Saddleback Subdivision just 15 miles from Billings. This quiet neighborhood is just minutes from all the amenities of Laurel, 2 miles to interstate access, and walking distance to Laurel's private 18-hole golf course. This home is in excellent condition and features large bedrooms, two separate family rooms in the basement, extra storage, and a walk-out patio which makes this home perfect for any sized family. Don't forget the oversized 3-car garage, solid surface countertops, large master suite, and fenced backyard with underground sprinklers. New roof, water heater, and windows all were replaced in 2018-2019. So much love put into this home. Call today for an appointment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News