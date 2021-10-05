5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $659,900

Across from Golf Course entrance!!! Mature Trees, fenced backyard, Park like setting. Covered front Porch, large deck in back, paved circular driveway, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large bonus room above garage, new flooring in Kitchen and dinning room. One of the best locations in Laurel. Walking distance from recently approved New Laurel Golf Club facility, bar, restaurant, pro shop. To be completed in 2023.