5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $675,000

Just what you've been looking for! This stunning custom home sits on 1+ acre in the prestigious Brookwood Subdivision. Property features a finished shop, RV parking, 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom home with main floor laundry plus an oversized 3 car garage! Plenty of space to entertain with this fantastic open concept floor plan that includes a beautiful kitchen with custom touches, solid surface counters, large island and a huge walk in pantry. Large mud room from the garage entrance. The master suite is everything you could dream of! Large walk-in closet, separate make-up counter, dual vanity and a large shower. Covered Patio w/views (Hot Tub does not stay). Bright and open lower level w/ family room, 2 additional bedrooms, exercise or flex room and bathroom with dual vanity. Amazing storage here too, this property has it all! Come look quick so you can start enjoying the Big Sky Country!