5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $738,000

Charming renovated farmhouse welcomes you to legacy organic farm setting with heart-warming red barn graced with heritage & sunflowers. This 4.53-acre homestead boasts abundant fruit trees, grape vines, hops & more! The barns & barnyard feature parking/storage, corrals, 4 stalls & coops. Gated acreage so. of ditch w/ bridge leads to fallowed 2+ ac., views, perimeter trees and shed/high-tunnel greenhouse (allowance for cover replacement), potential continued gardening, pasture or development. Two leaded glass door entries: Cozy foyer or formal entry with vaulted open space with impressive windows, hearth/gas fireplace, private den w/gas fireplace, master suite w/spa bath, addl suite (office/bath), updated kitchen /pantry & laundry. Upstairs hosts 2 bedrooms/bath & lower area storage and bedroom (non-egress). Located between Billings/Laurel, this destination is sure to impress and refresh. Schedule your private heritage tour or enjoy our online video.