5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $899,500

Incredible 2 story home on nearly 3 acres! Close to Laurel golf club. Over 4600 square feet! 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath. New paint inside. Lots of new plank flooring & carpet on the main & upper floors. Granite counters, new cabinets & custom light fixture above island added in kitchen. Floor to ceiling wall of windows in back living room with extra large chandelier. Wall mounted TV on wooden backdrop in living room.See through fireplace to main floor office. Lower level theater room (ready for components) Lower level wet bar/kitchenette area with refrigerator & microwave. Upper floor master suite with its own shower, tub & huge walk in closet/sitting area. 3 additional upper floor bedrooms. Mud room off kitchen. Attached single heated garage, detached heated double garage & detached heated 32 X 48 insulated shop with 14' door. Community well for water/$74 per month+usage.