STUNNING custom built home in Saddleback Ridge Estates adjacent to Hole 8 of Laurel's private 18-hole golf course. This home welcomes you with stunning views from every window. This beautiful, 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath home offers exquisite craftsmanship, high end finishes, solid wood beams, granite countertops, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and wet bar in family room. Entertain your friends and family while sitting around the cozy fireplace enjoying the breathtaking views of the mountains and golf course. The triple car oversized garage give you plenty of room to store all your toys and tools. This quiet neighborhood is just 5 minutes from all the amenities of Laurel, 2 miles to interstate access, and 15 miles from Billings. Check out video tour: https://youtu.be/BUzJYoRsiy0
5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $945,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road indicating he had been struck by a vehicle.
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon is the second of two fatalities on the same road in the same day.
Billings West High School locked down Wednesday morning for just over an hour after three students overdosed on concentrated THC called "dabs".
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office armored truck was being called to the scene just after 6 p.m.
Billings police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 200 block of South 29th Street at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene.
The president of a paving and asphalt contractor based in Billings, Montana, has pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming.
Snagging chinook salmon is a popular way for anglers to catch tasty fish at Fort Peck Reservoir in the fall.
Photos: Hollywood movie hosts casting call for extras in Billings, filming to take place locally in November and December
A Hollywood movie production hosts a casting call for extras at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a movie se…
Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a motorcycle and train crash on King Avenue West near Daniel Street in Billings…