5 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $945,000

STUNNING custom built home in Saddleback Ridge Estates adjacent to Hole 8 of Laurel's private 18-hole golf course. This home welcomes you with stunning views from every window. This beautiful, 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath home offers exquisite craftsmanship, high end finishes, solid wood beams, granite countertops, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and wet bar in family room. Entertain your friends and family while sitting around the cozy fireplace enjoying the breathtaking views of the mountains and golf course. The triple car oversized garage give you plenty of room to store all your toys and tools. This quiet neighborhood is just 5 minutes from all the amenities of Laurel, 2 miles to interstate access, and 15 miles from Billings. Check out video tour: https://youtu.be/BUzJYoRsiy0