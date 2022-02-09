5 Bedroom Home in Lewistown - $380,000

Updated home in a very desirable neighborhood. Home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with center island for additional storage, updated dining area with more storage, updated plumbing and wiring, 5 bedrooms, remodeled upstairs bathroom, updated laundry room, tons of storage in the basement and central air. Outside features a large covered front deck, rear patio area, fenced in back yard, strawberry bed, detached garage with additional parking in the rear.