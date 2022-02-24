5 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $600,000

Picture yourself overlooking the lights of Billings from the sanctity of your country home! Private, secluded rancher on 11+ acres just 20 minutes from west end Billings. Views from every window and beautiful finishes throughout. Watch the sun or moon rise over Billings while sipping coffee or wine on the deck. Spacious kitchen with abundant granite countertop space makes food prep or entertaining effortless. Oversized family room in the basement is perfect for entertaining! Geothermal heating/cooling plus a large 6,000 gallon cistern make this home easy and efficient. Land has minimal restrictions! Final COS forthcoming. Hay rake wheels at entrance does not convey.