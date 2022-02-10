 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Molt/Rapelje - $629,900

Incredible one of a kind 20+ acre setting with that rare creek running through & a well! Bordered by State lands makes for even more privacy, peace & quiet. Beautiful updated 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home. Livingroom features a full wall of glass to look over your private canyon & 3 fenced level areas for your 4-legged critters. Main floor master suite complete with jetted tub, separate shower & 2 sink vanity. 3 more bedrooms & full bath up, large family room down with 2nd fireplace, 2 more bedrooms, bath & storage room(s). Minutes to Billings but far enough out so you can stargaze, hear the Russel of little critters, watch for deer & elk & more. Perfect set up for your horses, goats etc. Live stream year around & 2 springs in wet seasons. Many places to walk, hike & ride. Hop right on to 640 acres of State Land. 2 lean 2's , fiber optics. Lipp Road to Buffalo & then to home.

